Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra considers Bindu, a special role

Meri Pyaari Bindu stars Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana. Meri Pyaari Bindu stars Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Actor Parineeti Chopra is hogging all the limelight and much appraise for playing the flamboyant and carefree Bindu in her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. As much as her fans are loving her in the Yash Raj film, she said it is a very special role for her.

Parineeti took to Twitter, where she shared that the makers have divided the film’s trailer into five parts out of which the third chapter was released on Wednesday.

“Chapter three sums up Bindu for me! She is this mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else! Such a special role for me,” Parineeti tweeted on Wednesday.

“Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks Maneesh Sharma, Akshay Roy and Yash Raj Films for making this happen! ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’,” Parineeti added.

Also read | Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer Chapter 3: Parineeti Chopra wants to be Kalkatte ki Madonna, watch video

Directed by Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu is produced by Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. In the film, Parineeti will be seen essaying the role of an aspiring singer and Ayushmann will be playing a novelist.

Check out her tweets here.

Chapter 3 sums up bindu for me!! She is this mad girl who just wants wants to be a rockstar nothing else!!!! Such a special role for me ❤ — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) April 5, 2017

Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks Maneesh, akshay and YRF for making this happen!!! #MeriPyaariBindu — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) April 5, 2017

Parineeti Chopra is debuting as a singer with Meri Pyaari Bindu. She plays the title role of Bindu who is a budding vocalist. In its third trailer, which released today, we see that Bindu is inspired from Lata Mangeshkar, and want to become the ‘Kalkatte Ki Madonna.’ Giving her full support towards fulfilling her goal is her best friend Abhimanyu, who is a bad singer. Interestingly, Ayushmann, who plays Abhimanyu, is great singer in real life.

Check out Meri Pyaari Bindu Chapter 3:

Meri Pyaari Bindu is set to release on May 12. Parineeti, on the other hand, is busy with the filming of Golmaal Again. She has also started shooting for Takadum with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd