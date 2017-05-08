Meri Pyaari Bindu: It’s Ayushmann Khurrana vs Parineeti Chopra on Twitter. Who gave better throwback moments?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s conversation on Twitter has led to an entertaining fight. Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s conversation on Twitter has led to an entertaining fight.

Meri Pyaari Bindu is all set to hit the screens this weekend but right before the last leg of promotions of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana had posed a question to Parineeti Chopra, “Hey Bindu @ParineetiChopra, tum sirf naam ki Bindu ho ya original Bindu jaise dance bhi karti ho? (Can you dance like original Bindu).” This question spurred a conversation between the actors who shared a couple of videos of them dancing on some iconic numbers like Chadti Jawaani, Disco Dancer, Hungama Hogaya and many others, giving some major throwback to the golden era of Bollywood music.

As Bindu, Parineeti did really well. However, we personally think Ayushmann got into the groove and won our hearts. Would similar thing happen in the film? Will Ayushmann’s grip over his acting skills eat away Parineeti’s presence in Meri Pyaari Bindu? Well, the answers would be revealed soon when the film would head for a big release.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s tweets:

Hey Bindu @ParineetiChopra, tum sirf naam ki Bindu ho ya original Bindu jaise dance bhi karti ho? #MeriPyaariBindu — Abhimanyu Roy (@ayushmannk) May 8, 2017

.@ayushmannk The only colourful thing about you are your books. Teri personality badi boring hai! #MeriPyaariBindu — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) May 8, 2017

.@ParineetiChopra Bindu, tu badi cute hai. Afsos, main tujhe apne novel ki heroine nahi bana sakta! #MeriPyaariBindu — Abhimanyu Roy (@ayushmannk) May 8, 2017

.@ayushmannk Mere naam pe toh film bani hai, what about you? #MeriPyaariBindu — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) May 8, 2017

Also, the fact that the film is releasing right after the SS Rajamouli magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion might affect the box-office numbers of Parineeti-starrer. Meri Pyaari Bindu can be called the comeback film of Parineeti as this is her first film post her physical transformation.

The actor has been away from silver screen for a long time now and this release is going to decide her star value. Parineeti is super excited about the release of the film which also her debut as a singer. Ayushmann also shared a video on Twitter in which Parineeti has sung her debut song, Maana Ke Hum Yaar with Sonu Nigam.

Meri Pyaari Bindu, which is directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, will hit the screens on May 12.

