Meri Pyaari Bindu: Is Ayushmann Khurrana playing a neurotic in the film? See pic

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the character of Abhimanyu Roy, who is a writer in the film, Meri Pyaari Bindu. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the character of Abhimanyu Roy, who is a writer in the film, Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Till now, Meri Pyaari Bindu’s trailer and teasers introduced us to a writer Abhimanyu Roy, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who is madly in love with budding singer Bindu, played by Parineeti Chopra. While we know a lot about Bindu and her adventurous self, the character of Ayushmann was kept under wraps. However, the actor has dropped a hint about his role which has excited our creative side. He shared a still from a Bengali film Deep Jwele Jai, which released back in 1959 and starred veteran actor Suchitra Sen.

In the still, Suchitra is in a conversation with another actor, who explains to her why she shouldn’t take her relationship forward with a writer as he believes that writers turn neurotic in behaviour. Now, sharing the still, Ayushmann has written ‘Abhimanyu in the film’, which gives us a strong hint that due to a tragedy in Bindu and Abhi’s life, the latter gets into a mental illness. However, how true is this would be known only when the actor reveals more details.

Ayushmann and Parineeti, both are pretty excited about their film, Meri Pyaari Bindu. While the film marks the debut of Parineeti as a singer, Ayushmann said he had to unlearn singing for this particular role as he plays a writer in the film. The actor said, “I had to unlearn singing to pay the character in the film. Since I am playing a writer who does not know how to sing, I actually had to act that up!”

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana on Meri Pyaari Bindu: Audience will feel nostalgic after watching the film

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film is scheduled for May 12 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd