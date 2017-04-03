Meri Pyaari Bindu chapter one: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra are inseparable like samosa-chutney, watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana shares first chapter of Meri Pyaari Bindu. Ayushmann Khurrana shares first chapter of Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s never-seen-before jodi has already given us reasons to be excited about their upcoming film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, with their quirky posters and soulful song. Now, the makers are introducing the characters in a series of chapters, out of which chapter one has landed on our screens. And it is made of childhood and nostalgia, with a helping of samosa and chutney.

Beginning with a monologue of Ayushmann, we are taken to his character Abhi’s childhood. Abhi’s boring life is all about learning geography and watching cricket until one day he finds he has a neighbour, a girl, Bindu aka Parineeti. Love at first sight, must have heard of it, right? And all this began with samosa and chutney. Now you must be wondering what is samosa and chutney’s role in the entire romance of Abhi and Bindu? Well, watch the video to know that.

Watch Meri Pyaari Bindu chapter one:

The video brings forth buried memories in your mind. And just like the trailer of the film, this clip too has a soothing iconic number, Aaiye Meherbaan from Howrah Bridge. Luckily, this song hasn’t been retreaded like Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, which has been sung by Parineeti Chopra. The makers have used the original version, which keeps the feel intact. Well, the reason behind using the old version could also be because of the timeline. While narrating the first chapter, Abhi takes us back to 1983. He also reminds us that it is the same year when India won the World Cup for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

As the video progresses, Abhi meets Bindu and falls for her. Bindu asks him to listen to a song, and says ‘this will change your life.’ Now, what in the song will change Abhi’s life? Stay tuned for the next chapter, which would be released on April 4.

The filmmakers also released a new poster today which gives an insight into the characters of Parineeti and Ayushmann. While Pari is the singer, Ayushmann is a writer in the film. The film, which has been produced by Maneesh Sharma, is scheduled for May 12 release and marks the debut of Parineeti as a singer.

