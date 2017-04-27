Nostalgia Noir

Akshay Roy (left) and Maneesh Sharma; (below) a still from Meri Pyaari Bindu Akshay Roy (left) and Maneesh Sharma; (below) a still from Meri Pyaari Bindu

THE story so far. For young Abhi, it is love-at-first-sight when Bindu moves into their Kolkata neighbourhood in 1983. Bindu, a livewire, wants to be the next singing sensation while the introvert Abhi aspires to be, well, a writer. Years later, when Abhi is fighting a writer’s block, he stumbles upon a “mixed tape” of 10 songs about different stages of their relationship. This makes him want to decode what Bindu, who is now missing, was trying to convey.

Even though five snazzy promos of Meri Pyaari Bindu have acquainted viewers about the back-story of Abhi and Bindu — the characters essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra, respectively — the film’s producer Maneesh Sharma and director Akshay Roy are confident there is a lot more about their journey that would be revealed when the movie releases on May 12. “The film does not have a linear structure and is nostalgic about a certain era,” says Sharma. The promos give this away with the use of old Hindi songs, mention of “mixed tape” and very relatable emotions.

“The script, written by Suprotim Sengupta, had all these elements of nostalgia, including all the songs that the promos feature. Being ’90s kids, Maneesh and I found that very appealing,” says Roy, who is making his feature film debut with this YRF production. When Sharma chanced upon the bound script of Meri Pyaari Bindu at Yash Raj Studio in 2015, he found the story charming and emotions of its characters real. “It is a very nuanced story and needed a fresh treatment,” says Sharma, director of Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Fan (2016).

So when Aditya Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of YRF, asked Sharma if he had any director in mind, the latter thought of Roy. “Akshay and I were not best of friends. But we have known each other from our Delhi University days. Occasionally, we used to hang out together or go to theatres with a bunch of friends, who were also aspiring filmmakers. It was a common belief among us that whenever Akshay makes a movies, it would turn out to be a good one,” recalls Sharma. After college, Sharma went to California to study filmmaking and joined YRF upon his return, while Roy has worked on some interesting projects such as Lakshya (2004), Water (2005) and The Namesake (2006). Though both have made Mumbai home for over a decade now, they met sporadically. Yet, they had a sneaky feeling that they might work together one day.

After Roy came on board, he — along with Sharma and Sengupta — worked on the script for a couple of months before locking it. “It turned out to be a very organic process. The characters seemed very alive when I read the script. Our jamming sessions were an exercise in trimming the script or adding an extra layer to the scenes or characters,” recalls the debutant director. Ayushmann and Parineeti were their first choices for the lead cast. And both Sharma and Roy are happy that the actors got excited about the film and “were very committed to their parts”.

Music is an integral part of Meri Pyaari Bindu. It is challenging too. Since the movie is peppered with some evergreen numbers from Hindi cinema such as Aaiye meherbaan, Duniya mein logon ko and Lag ja gale, the composer duo Sachin-Jigar had to create melodies that would stand on their own. Sharma opted for the composers, as he loved their work in his third directorial outing, Shuddh Desi Romance (2013). In fact, the film was announced with Parineeti humming lines from the song Maana ki humein yaad nahin, which she has given voice to in the movie. “It was one of the first songs to be composed,” says Sharma.

The movie marks Roy’s debut after a long wait even though he has made nearly 10 short films including National Award-winning The Finish Line. “I knew I would make my feature film one day if I kept at it. The only pressure that was on me during its making was self-created as I wished the movie to match my expectations,” says the 38-year-old, who studied at Ajmer’s Mayo Collage before going to Delhi’s St Stephen’s College and Jamia Millia Islamia. During Meri Pyaari Bindu’s making, Roy found a sounding board in Sharma. “Maneesh was there whenever I needed his creative opinion. I have even called him at 3 am. But he never came to the sets and let me do the film my way,” says Roy about his friend-turned-collaborator.

