Meri Pyaari Bindu: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra’s voice is ‘afeemi’. Check out videos

Meri Pyaari Bindu: Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s film to release on May 12. Meri Pyaari Bindu: Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s film to release on May 12.

The playlist of Meri Pyaari Bindu, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra, has been climbing up on the charts ever since the first song Maana Ke Hum Yaar sung by Parineeti was released. And now, the makers are releasing yet another romantic song, which will also find a place in your playlist. Don’t believe us? Well, in that case, you should listen to these teasers posted by Ayushmann and Parineeti on their social media handles.

The Vicky Donor actor, who plays the character of a writer in the film, introduces us to the song in his voice. Adding to it, Ayushmann is strumming the chords of the guitar, which sets the tune just right making us want to replay the clip as many times as possible. As if that was not enough, Parineeti too took to Twitter and posted a short video, singing the song. Well, we are assured that her voice in Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi is not auto-tuned.

Their clips make us wonder — if the glimpse is so exciting, how would be the song? Well, we wouldn’t have to wait much longer since the number would be out on Tuesday.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana at Meri Pyaari Bindu song launch: Used to sing in trains and collect money

Meri Pyaari Bindu narrates the journey of Abhimanyu Roy (Ayushmann) and Bindu (Parineeti). The film has been directed by Akshay Roy and is produced by Maneesh Sharma.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann would appear in Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwini Iyer Tiwari while Parineeti is already shooting for Golmaal Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd