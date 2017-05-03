Nuances in Meri Pyaari Bindu are strikingly Bengali. It was fun learning the language: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had sometime back shared how he sang in trains during his college days. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had sometime back shared how he sang in trains during his college days.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen playing a Bengali novelist named Abhimanyu Roy in the forthcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, says it was fun learning the language.

Being a true blue Punjabi, how difficult was it for him to learn Bangla?

Ayushmann said “I don’t want to call myself a hardcore Punjabi. For Bangla, I had two teachers. In the film, I am speaking in Bangla with my parents. But with Parineeti (Chopra), I am speaking mostly Hindi because she is not playing a Bengali in the film. The nuances in the film are strikingly Bengali. It was fun learning this language.”

Asked if he would like to play a singer on screen, Ayushmann said: “Definitely… Because you get to sing your own songs. In this particular film, I’m, of course, not singing because I play a non-singer in the film. Parineeti is playing the singer. If she wasn’t playing the singer, then I would have sung.”

Ayushmann, during one of the promotional events of Meri Pyaari Bindu had shared memories from his childhood. He said, “During my college days, there was a train named ‘Pashchim Express’ that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer.”

Meri Pyaari Bindu has been directed by Akshay Roy and also stars Parineeti Chopra as an aspiring singer. It releases on May 12.

