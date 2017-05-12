Meri Pyaari Bindu audience reaction: Will Parineeti Chopra, Ayushman Khurana flirtation with audience turn into love?

Meri Pyaari Bindu audience reaction: People loved Ayushmann Khurrana more than Parineeti Chopra in the film. Meri Pyaari Bindu audience reaction: People loved Ayushmann Khurrana more than Parineeti Chopra in the film.

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushman Khurana have performed well in Meri Pyaari Bindu and their chemistry is mesmerizing too, but is that enough to get people come and watch the film in cinema halls? The question is especially relevant given that Baahubali 2 fever is still strong across India. When we went to check about the film’s performance from the audience after its first day, first show, this is what they said…

“I loved Parineeti and Ayushman’s chemistry, the direction was also good where we saw chunks of the past and future. The story is good too, but it is a one time watch!” said a viewer, who came in to watch the movie with his childhood sweetheart. Yet another viewer told us, “I really like Parineeti Chopra but in this film I liked Ayushmann more. I am glad Parineeti did a good film after so long.”

One girl who loves Ayushmann said, “the film is good, but not as great as other films by Ayushman Khurana. He can do much much better. But Parineeti and Ayushmann’s chemistry is magic.”

An older woman who came in to watch the film gave the film four stars and said, “I like Parineeti, so I watched the film.” Yet another young viewer told us, “Parineeti is a better person than an actor, I hope some day her magic will work and she will start getting good scripts. This was a one time watch film, I would give it two stars.”

“I liked how the story of the film goes from present to past and vice versa, I liked the way Ayushman and Parineeti have acted. I loved the music as well, I would give Meri Pyaari Bindu full five stars,” was the verdict of another fan.

“The was the film was being promoted and they released the songs, I was expecting a film that was better made. It is a different film, but I didn’t enjoy it that much. The songs are good, so I would give it three stars!” Said another female viewer. All in all, the film is getting a warmer response than Sarkar 3, but many people are still coming and watching Baahubali 2. Hopefully the weekend will bring in more people to watch Meri Pyaari Bindu.

