Meri Pyaari Bindu actor Parineeti Chopra: We’re becoming overstrict, should give freedom to directors

Parineeti Chopra said people are becoming “overstrict” when it comes to films. Parineeti Chopra said people are becoming “overstrict” when it comes to films.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra said people are becoming “overstrict” when it comes to allowing filmmakers to express themselves. Recently, CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani objected to the use of word “intercourse” in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal teaser. When asked for her take on the issue, Parineeti told reporters, “I think we have started overthinking things. It’s true that a lot of things do impact the society, but films also play a role in it.

“If there is anything in the film which will have huge negative impact on kids, us, then that should be dealt with but there are certain things about which we are overthinking.” The 28-year-old actress said curbing filmmakers’ freedom of expression isn’t the right thing to do.

“I won’t name anyone but I feel we are becoming overstrict. Somewhere we are going against the freedom of making films. Films are larger than life. We show things which don’t otherwise happen in real life in the movies. But when we overthink and start cutting a lot of things, then it’ll become a documentary.

“We should allow that freedom of expression, allow filmmakers to use their imaginative minds to entertain you all. So I feel we have started overthinking,” Parineeti said at a special event of Reliance Digital here.

Recently the actor also denied that she would be teaming up with Queen director Vikas Bahl in his upcoming film. She was photographed along with the

filmmaker in suburban Bandra, leading many to speculate that she would co-star in his next, which reportedly features Hrithik Roshan.

“It’s not true. Nowadays whenever we meet in Bandra for lunch, people think we will come out only after signing the film. But it doesn’t work like that. I just went to meet Vikas for some other work. But I believe he is starting his film and I wish him all the best,” said Parineeti Chopra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd