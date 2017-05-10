Meri Pyaari Bindu actor Parineeti Chopra: I’ve always got great roles

Parneeti Chopra will be making her singing debut with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin Parneeti Chopra will be making her singing debut with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

National Award-winning actress Parineeti Chopra feels lucky that she has always landed “great roles” in Bollywood, as well as a chance to sing — because music is her “soul”.

“I started with ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ for which I won awards. Then I did ‘Ishaqzaade’ for which I won a National Award. I have always done roles which were amazing. By the grace of God, I have always got great roles,” Parineeti told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

Parineeti, who has received rave reviews for her debut single “Maana ke hum yaar nahin” from the forthcoming film “Meri Pyaari Bindu”, says singing is the most important thing in her life.

“Any person who knows me knows that singing is the most important thing in my life. Music is really my soul. That’s why ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ is a special film for me as I wanted my first song to be done well.”

“I wanted it to be a hit. That’s exactly what has happened. It’s a beautiful track. Everybody loves it. People talk about it wherever I go. I am very happy about it now,” she added.

Parineeti, also known for her roles in films like “Hasee tho Phasee”, is returning to the silver screen with “Meri Pyaari Bindu” after almost two years.

“I just took a break for nine months in 2015 and that was because I was making my house and working on my fitness. After nine months, I signed ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ and started shooting it. So, by the time you finish shooting and the film releases, it takes one more year,” Parineeti said.

“I was getting a lot of work, but I just wanted to look better and feel better. I had to concentrate on my health, which I had neglected. Also, I wanted to make my house and give my heart and soul to it,” she added.

On choosing “Meri Pyaari Bindu”, the 28-year-old said: “It was really one of the sweetest films that I read. The moment I read the script I felt this was the character that I wanted to play. The film is full of nostalgia. It has a lot of old songs which are associated with various chapters in our lives.

“That’s something that I relate to even in my real life because I have songs for every event and person in my life. I connected a lot to the film, so I thought I should be a part of it.”

Talking about her and Ayushmann Khurrana’s chemistry in the film, Parineeti said: “Our chemistry is beautiful because of the real-life bond that we share. He is one of my closest friends right now. I have connected and bonded a lot with him off screen.

“Also, there is a lot of comfort with him. He is a very easy co-star and not a very demanding or difficult one. He is a very simple and honest guy. We both used to sing a lot on the set as we both have been born with a lot of musical influence. The shooting of the film has been very organic and beautiful for me.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti is also not worried about the clash between Meri Pyaari Bindu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Sarkar 3” at the box office on Friday.

“If the film is good, it will connect with the audience. A film becomes a hit when people love and enjoy it. If people will like ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, it will be a hit,” she concluded.

