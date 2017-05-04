Meri Pyaari Bindu actor Ayushmann Khurrana says actors are more revered than singers

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about why actors vs singers debate is based on popularity. Ayushmann Khurrana talks about why actors vs singers debate is based on popularity.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says since actors are more popular in India, they are often chosen to front concerts and shows instead of singers. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha got into a Twitter spat with singer Armaan Malik, who opposed the idea of actors singing and performing at shows and in films.

It began when reports emerged that Sonakshi, would be the opening act at Justin Bieber’s India gig, which was later denied by the actress. Ayushmann, who is both a singer and actor, says culturally Indians are tuned in a way that they prefer actors over singers. “Our country is culturally very different – only cricketers and actors are mostly in the spotlight. It has been like that since ages. “Apart from that, actors are revered more than singers as our films are all about stars lip-syncing and they are voices of the singers,” Ayushmann told PTI.

Also read | Nuances in Meri Pyaari Bindu are strikingly Bengali. It was fun learning the language: Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor says there is a commercial aspect involved in the big concerts and the organisers try to boost up sales by involving Bollywood stars. “The commercial aspect is attached in concerts and sponsors depend on tickets sales and want to bring in stars who the public would want to see. “It is based on the popularity level of an artiste in a concert. I think it is culturally tuned like that. I don’t know if it is right or wrong.”

Ayushmann’s film Meri Pyaari Bindu is slated to release on May 12. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra opposite him and she will be seen on the silver screen after her film Kill Dill. Ayushmann Khurana will also be seen in the film Shubh Mangal Savdhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd