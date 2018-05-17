Mental Hai Kya: Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut start shooting

Mental Hai Kya: This will be the second time Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut will be seen together on screen. Mental Hai Kya: This will be the second time Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut will be seen together on screen.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut have started shooting for their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. While the fans pages have photos of Kangana from the sets, Rajkummar on Wednesday shared a photograph of the film’s clapboard and wrote: “Day 1. Let’s do this ‘Mental Hai Kya’. Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Prakash Kovelmudi, Kanika Dhillon, Ruchika Kapoor.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who is co-presenting the film under her home banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd, also tweeted, “Oh yeah! Jai Mata Di.”

Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and will be helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero.

Oh yeaaaaaahhh Jai mata di http://t.co/7WrnPjtzVZ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 16, 2018

This is the second time Rajkummar and Kangana are teaming up on screen. The two were last seen in 2013 film Queen.

The first look posters of Mental Hai Kya released in March this year. Talking about the film, Rajkummar had said in an earlier interview, “It’s an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

