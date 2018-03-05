Mental Hai Kya first look: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao prove that sanity is overrated

Mental Hai Kya could be Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s most quirky avatar yet. Mental Hai Kya could be Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s most quirky avatar yet.

If we are to name two actors in Bollywood who have made a name for themselves purely on the basis of their talent, it has to be Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. And this supremely gifted duo are all set to share screen space again in Balaji Pictures’ upcoming thriller Mental Hai Kya. The makers have even released the first look of Mental Hai Kya and it could be Rao and Ranaut’s most quirky and bizzare avatar yet.

With eyes wide open, a short-haired Kangana is pursing her lips for a duck face in the shot while Rajkummar Rao is the one who is flipping us the bird. Sharing the poster on Twitter, he wrote, “Crazy is the new normal. #MentalHaiKya with immensely talented #KanganaRanaut & my fav @ektaravikapoor. Let’s begin this mental ride @ShaileshRSingh @balajimotionpic @RuchikaaKapoor @KarmaFeatures @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon.”

Mental Hai Kya is written by Kanika Dhillon and will be directed by National Award winning director Prakash Kovelamudi of Telegu film Bomelatta fame. It is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media. Talking about the project, Ekta kapoor said, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one”.

Rajkummar and Kangana previously joined hands for Vikas Bahl’s Queen in 2014.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao just had a super 2017 with critically acclaimed films like Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped and others to his credit. Newton was even sent as India’s official entry to Oscars. Kangana, on the other hand, failed to live up to the mark with her only release Simran being tagged as a dud by audiences as well as critics. Will her collaboration with Rajkummar revive her lost glory, or will it be the other way round?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd