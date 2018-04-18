Meghana Gulzar on directing Alia Bhatt in Raazi: It has been a very fulfilling journey

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi is based on a true story. Alia Bhatt’s Raazi is based on a true story.

Director Meghana Gulzar launched Raazi song “Ae Watan” on Wednesday along with the film’s stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. At the event, Gulzar was all praises for Alia and her performance in Raazi.

Meghana Gulzar, who has earlier directed films like Talvar and Just Married among others, said, “Everybody knows by now that if she (Alia Bhatt) had not done this film then it probably wouldn’t get made. So, she is a very big reason that the film got made. It was a pleasure. I tell her that, as a director, she has spoilt me. The level of preparation that she comes with. She will not only know her lines, but other characters’ lines also. She comes with small nuances instinctively and spontaneously. It shows in her performances. If you ask her to make minor tweaks, she comes with whole other alternatives to one performance, which is very gratifying because you see so many possibilities of a character in front of you. It has been a very fulfilling journey making the film with her.”

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, spoke about how it was a responsibility to play the character of Sehmat in Raazi because the film is based on a true story.

She said, “I felt the pressure because it was a true story. This is the first time I am representing a character from a true story. That’s a job of responsibility and I hope there is the right amount of representation of emotions, so people feel it’s real.”

Raazi is an adaption of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat and depicts the journey of an ordinary Indian girl under extraordinary circumstances. The film is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

