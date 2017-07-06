Meet Yash Raj Films’ new find Anya Singh: Biography, best HD, family, hot and HQ photos, videos, Instagram and more

Meet Yash Raj Films’ new find Anya Singh. Meet Yash Raj Films’ new find Anya Singh.

A new face is all set to enter our film industry and all thanks to Yash Raj Films that we are being introduced to this hot and stunning actor – Anya Singh. Anya is the new face of Bollywood. She is born and brought up in Delhi and will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin brother Aadar Jain in YRF’s upcoming movie. After the official handle of the production house shared her exclusive clicks and videos, we are sure she has already left many hearts beating and made hundreds of fans within in hours. So, here we bring to you a few unknown facts about Anya, and a few photos and videos of this young star.

Anya-Aadar’s film will be directed by Habib Faisal, who also launched Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade. As per sources, Anya has signed a three-film deal with YRF. This duo will be launched by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma at an event. Anya Singh is the latest finding of Yash Raj Films. The big banner of Bollywood seems to be so obsessed and excited about her that it is trying to keep her away from media glare for a while. Not to forget actors like Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Vani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were also introduced to us via Yash Raj Films.

Meet Anya Singh and Aadar Jhain, the new find of Yash Raj Films’ :

According to a report, Shanu Sharma, the Casting Director of Yash Raj Films, was asked by Aditya Chopra to find a fresh female face for some upcoming projects. She went to Delhi and held auditions there. She also tried to search for that elusive face in Chandigarh and Jaipur. Her search finally ended on Anya Singh. She said in a statement, “I was sitting at a coffee shop and she walked in after workout to grab a cuppa. We discussed everything she had been up to in the past year. That very day, I sent her to audition for the part and two rounds later, she was selected. She is the kind of girl I would chat with at a pub, if I bumped into her.”

She also added that when Aditya Chopra met Anya, he was enthralled with her talent and amazing beauty. The last time Aditya got this excited was when he had auditioned for Anushka Sharma. Similar to that time, he asked Anya to sign a bond of three films, and thus, as per contract, she will not sign any other films unless these three films complete in the stipulated time.

Very little personal information about Anya is available on the public domain. All we know is the fact that she is from Delhi and is pursuing graduation from Delhi University. As per reports, Yash Raj Films has asked Anya to deactivate her Facebook account for some days. Well, it is clear that YRF wants to create a sort of sensation for this young actor. For now we have a few pictures for you of this new star, who seems to have all the potential to win hearts soon.

Many said don’t even think about it. Few said think again. I said, JUST BELIEVE. pic.twitter.com/wP2wgBmi6i — Anya Singh (@anyasinghoff) July 5, 2017

Before the spotlight found me, I always had my sun. pic.twitter.com/xIYtpRV1h4 — Anya Singh (@anyasinghoff) July 5, 2017

Everyone’s journey is bumpy. I made mine a joyride. pic.twitter.com/xdSukUHNM2 — Anya Singh (@anyasinghoff) July 5, 2017

I dreamt every night with my eyes open. pic.twitter.com/URsiUnhhLn — Anya Singh (@anyasinghoff) July 5, 2017

My first year in Mumbai, this was my breakfast place. pic.twitter.com/7FH3lC3nps — Anya Singh (@anyasinghoff) July 5, 2017

Well, other than these official photoshoot pictures of Yash Raj Films’ new find Anya Singh, here are a few family pictures too:

Also see this video of the hot and cute actor Anya Singh:

Well, we too await to know more about this actor, and will keep you updated about it for sure.

