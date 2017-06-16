Meet Tubelight heroine Zhu Zhu: Salman Khan heroine is a Hollywood actor, see photos

Salman Khan’s leading lady in Tubelight is Zhu Zhu who is also a fresh face in Bollywood and has left many wondering who the new actor is. Salman Khan’s leading lady in Tubelight is Zhu Zhu who is also a fresh face in Bollywood and has left many wondering who the new actor is.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Tubelight, is one of the most awaited releases in Bollywood and has created an uproar already with its promotions. Salman has been known to give a launchpad to new actors in the industry, be it Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif or Zarine Khan. His leading lady in Tubelight is Zhu Zhu who is also a fresh face in Bollywood and that has left many wondering who the new actor is. Worry not for we are here to give you all the details about this Chinese beauty.

Zhu Zhu is a Chinese singer and actor and she rose to fame as a VJ on MTV China. In 2010, Zhu made her debut with the film What Women Want, opposite Andy Lau and Gong Li. She has also played the character of Qi Qi in an American martial arts film, The Man With The Iron Fists alongside Russell Crowe. She has participated in films like Shanghai Calling, Secret Sharer and Cloud Atlas too. Born in a military family in Beijing on July 19, 1984, she is also a trained piano player. She has a degree in electronics and information engineering from the Beijing Technology and Business University. Zhu Zhu has also featured in several TV shows. She was also spotted at the recent Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2017 and she looked like a total babe in her pictures from the festival. She is reportedly an animal lover and is often seen staunchly supporting human rights.

She also posted a picture of a beautiful Ganesha idol that Salman gave to the actor, writing, “From the khan of khans” and seemed overjoyed to work with the Sultan of Bollywood. Recently, her throwback bikini picture surfaced online and was doing the rounds on social media.

For Tubelight, Zhu Zhu took Hindi tution and shot with Salman starting August last year. While we have not seen Zhu Zhu promoting the film alongside Salman in India, we do hope to see more of the Chinese star.

