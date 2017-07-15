Meet Tara Sutaria who could be Karan Johar’s next leading star in Student Of The Year 2

Tara Kataria was also a part of Hrithik Roshan’s Guzarish. Tara Kataria was also a part of Hrithik Roshan’s Guzarish.

In his last interview, Karan Johar has clearly mentioned that his production house, Dharma Production, will be launching four new faces this year but he remained mum about the names. Now, rumours are rife that Tara Sutaria could be one of the leading faces in his next directorial venture Student Of The Year 2. Earlier, there were reports that Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey is going to be cast next to Tiger Shroff, and as per reports, there will be two leading ladies. So, will Tara and Ananya have a face off at the box office? Well, nothing can be said for now.

Meanwhile, let us tell you that Tara is not new to the film industry. She has appeared in Guzarish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role. However, after that, she appeared in reality show called Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and then went on to star in television series like Best of Luck Nikki, The Suite Life of Singh Sisters, Oye Jassie Jassie and Shake It Up. So, has Karan thought to re-launch her and this time in a bigger platform? Let’s wait and watch. Meanwhile BollywoodHungama reports that Tara is professionally trained ballet dancer and will be seen stepping into a lot of dance grooves with Tiger.

In his recent interview with DNA, Karan refuses to confirm the rumours of launching Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar or Ananya Pandey. Karan said, “I am not conscious at all. I look for talent for the movies I do. I am not confirming all the rumours of launching Jhanvi, Sara or Ishaan. But there will be three or four new faces that Dharma will launch by the end of this year, and they will be in pivotal roles and films.”

Well, we are hoping that he reveals the names soon as we are excited to know if these newbies will be good competitors to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who debuted in the industry with 2010 release Student Of The Year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd