As Mayweather beats Mcgregor highest grossing bout ever, here’s what Bollywood had to say

While Bollywood celebrities like Sushant Singh Rajput and Sushmita Sen are busy giving constant updates about the iconic Mayweather McGregor match, Arjun Rampal is in New York and watched it live. As Mayweather beat Mcgregor, here is what various B-town celebs tweeted.

Written by Shivangi Jalan | New Delhi | Published:August 27, 2017 10:50 am
mayweather, mcgregor, sushant singh rajput From Sushant Singh Rajput to Sushmita Sen, B-town took to Twitter to share how excited they were for the Mayweather-Mcgregor match. 
Conon Mcgregor and Flynn Mayweather’s fight cited as probably the highest grossing bout ever ended on a note of euphoria for fans of Mayweather. It was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and Bollywood celebrities who cheered the two competitors were busy posting live updates from their home. From Sushant Singh Rajput to Sushmita Sen, B-town took to social networking site Twitter and shared how excited they were for the match.

However, Arjun Rampal, who was in NY also watched the match, but he was not happy. He, in fact, tweeted, “Just watched this fight in NY mayweather vs Connor what a hoax. Yes just a money fight #sad #saddayforboxing.”

Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput had tweeted, “Mayweather vs McGregor Who’s gonna win ?? #MayweatherMcGregor Wala Sunday !!”

Evergreen beauty Sushmita Sen also took to social media and wrote, “The underdog definitely showing some skill n d 49-0 boxer patient as always!!! #MayweathervMcgregor #ufffffff.” She further added more tweets and wrote, “McGregor looks exhausted, while Mayweather makes 40 look insanely agile!!!! #MayweatherVsMcGregor.”

Even MTV host Bani J was upbeat about the match but she sadly couldn’t find a proper streaming application for the telecast. Soon enough, fans helped her by bombarding various links where she could watch the match. Sharing a screengrab from the fight, Bani wrote, “Update #MayweatherMcGregorFight.”

And looks like singer Shaan is also facing the same problems as Bani, he tweeted, “Woke up all excited to watch the McGregor vs Mayweather Match LIVE!! Just couldn’t Sign in to UFC!!! 😔”

Atul Kasbekar also tweeted, “#mayweather 💥💥💥 Knock down round ten No surprise there! Diff class as a boxer Conor needs to challenge him in a return #MMA bout now.”

