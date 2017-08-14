Maryam Zakaria excited about her dance song with Kapil Sharma in Firangi

Maryam Zakaria is all set for Kapil Sharma’s Firangi. Maryam Zakaria is all set for Kapil Sharma’s Firangi.

Iranian-Swedish actor and model Maryam Zakaria, who performed to the Bollywood track Dil mera muft ka alongside actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, is excited about her special dance song in comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s second film Firangi.

“It feels great to be a part of Firangi movie. I have done a special dance song in Firangi movie with my favourite Kapil Sharma. This song is very special for me as after my Grand Masti movie, I am back on the screen with a very big song,” she told IANS. “I worked very hard to be back in shape and I am happy to come back to Bollywood with such an amazing song. Thanks to Kapil Sharma and the director Rajiv Dhingra who felt that I was the right one for this song,” she added. The song has been choreographed by Chinni Prakash.

Directed by Rajiv Dhingra, Firangi stars Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in the lead roles. In the film, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. While Monica Gill plays his love interest, Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie. Few reports also suggested that Kapil had to lose a lot of weight to look his part in the film.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s health is also a big question. The comedian-actor’s bad health has been making headlines of late. He, reportedly, fainted thrice on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. It is said that Kapil’s back-to-back shoots is a major reason for his failing health.

