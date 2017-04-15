Manto: Rasika Dugal to play Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Safia and her resemblance is spot on. See pic

Theatre actor Rasika Dugal will be playing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Safia Manto, in Nandita Das’s film. Theatre actor Rasika Dugal will be playing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Safia Manto, in Nandita Das’s film.

The biopic of Sadat Hassan Manto, being directed by Nandita Das, created a massive buzz when the first look of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role was released. Taking the excitement forward, the makers of the film have now revealed the first look of Rasika Dugal who will be playing Manto’s wife Safia Manto. And if you thought the look of Nawaz was uncanny, then wait till you see Rasika in her onscreen get-up. She bears a striking resemblance as she has managed to embody the characteristics of the real-life character quite well.

“I got very excited when I first saw the look come together and I was really happy with the outcome and all I could think was that I do look like her in the get up. I feel this look has been achieved through thorough research and that was always the intent to make Safia’s character as real as possible to her real life look,” said Rasika.

For the uninitiated, Rasika Dugal is a renowned actor. After graduating from FTII, Rasika made a mark in theatre and emerged as a known face in the circuit. She has been part of the very famous Vagina Monologues and was also a part of the very popular Urdu play – Dastangoi. Rasika also starred in Nikhil Advani’s television show P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke, where she played the role of Shobha, who is a single parent raising a hearing impaired child.

Rasika was also seen in web-series Permanent Roommates, Humorously Yours and Saheb , biwi & billi, apart from shor film Chutney with Tisca Chopra.

Manto is presently being shot in Gujarat. The biopic is based on the life of author and playwright Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawaz will be playing the role of a writer for the first time onscreen. His first look as Manto was revealed by the makers in february, which left his fans shocked.

