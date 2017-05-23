Manto new look: You’ll be shocked by how Nawazuddin Siddiqui transforms into Saadat Hasan Manto. See photos

Manto new look: The poster also makes you think why Bollywood hasn’t made a film on a writer’s life yet? Manto new look: The poster also makes you think why Bollywood hasn’t made a film on a writer’s life yet?

It takes you a minute to look beyond the striking resemblance that Saadat Hasan Manto and Nawazuddin Siddiqui — who is playing the writer and playwright in his biography — share. And then you can enjoy the salient moments from his life which are coming alive on your screens in Nandita Das-directed biopic. Nandita presented the first look footage for media and buyers at ongoing Cannes film festival. The new look carries more gravity and intrigue.

Nawazuddin lends his face for a new identity — from the dishevelled hair to the lines on his face, Nawaz is Manto. But it’s his prominent eyes that take you by surprise. The floating calligraphy on poster only adds intensity to the new look. Looking at the poster is like stumbling on an old diary, it’s pages are damp and yellow battered by the time. But when you look at the words, they almost hold new meaning for you.

Makers shared the first look and wrote, “If you cannot bear these stories, it is because we live in unbearable times” – #Manto #Cannes2017 #Cannes70 #Film #Movies.” Director Nandita Das also shared some moments from behind-the-camera on her Facebook page. And once again, Nawaz doesn’t fail to surprise you. The film also stars Rasika Dugal as Manto’s wife Safiya.

“I first read Manto’s stories when I was in college and was fascinated by how truthful and edgy the stories were, and how contemporary they wereI wanted to make a film on his life and his work. He believed having the courage to speak the truth was important. In his writing, he addressed free speech and women’s issues. He was also a feminist. Everything he says is extremely contemporary and addresses issues of today, “Nandita told Hollywood Reporter.

Nandita also said that film’s shoot is taking place in Mumbai and the team is using VFX to remove modern elements from the locations. “I hope this inspires people to have the courage to speak the truth,” said Nawazuddin.

Also Read: Baahubali 2 box office collection day 25: SS Rajamouli film going neck-to-neck with Aamir Khan’s Dangal

The poster also makes you think why Bollywood hasn’t made a film on a writer’s life yet? The film is a biographical account of writer Saadat Hasan Manto’s life and is set in 1940s India. He is often considered as one of the greatest writers of short stories in South Asian history.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd