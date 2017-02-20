Manto: Nandita Das directorial to go on floors in March

Manto stars Nawazzudin Siddiqui. Manto stars Nawazzudin Siddiqui.

Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das will start filming her much-ambitious directorial venture, Manto, the biopic of controversial Indo-Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto, on March 15. The independent film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. The team is currently in the last stage of preparations, revealed Nandita at an event here.

“The work is going on in full swing. We are going on floors from March 15, so there’s a lot of work. It’s a very big project for me. It’s a period film, we will recreate 1940s. Nawazuddin is the lead but we have a lot of prominent names supporting the film, I am very fortunate,” the actor told reporters.

Not budging to reveal the rest of the cast, Nandita added, “They are ready to do even small roles, all of the names will be out soon. I hope you’ll watch the film.”

The film will be shot in Mumbai and the director is looking at finishing it in a short schedule. “It is an independent film, not a typical Bollywood song and dance film. We don’t have big budget so we can’t stretch it till 200 days. We will try to shoot it as fast as we can in a very efficient way,” she said.

This will be the first time Nawaz will be playing an author. “I’ve been reading up a lot on Manto and know a few of his writings by rote now. The role spans from 25 to 35 and my office is full of clothes and shoes replicated from his time. We won’t be using prosthetics and would like to keep the look as natural as possible as Manto was a simple man. I will imbibe the way he spoke but since there aren’t any videos available, I will have to depend on his writings to understand the rhythm of his speech and the way he would use words, beautifully,” Nawaz was quoted saying in the interview.

Recently, Nawazuddin shared the first look of the movie on Twitter which soon broke the internet as the actor bears a striking resemblance to the late writer. The mood of the black-and-white picture is grim and Nawaz is wearing a pair of spectacles.

