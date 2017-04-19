Manto: Has Rishi Kapoor replaced Om Puri in Nandita Das directorial?

Rishi Kapoor will be seen playing a special role in Nandita Das’ Manto. Rishi Kapoor will be seen playing a special role in Nandita Das’ Manto.

The team of Nandita Das’ directorial Manto which is a story of controversial Indo-Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto has got a new addition. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will be seen in a special role in the film. Though it is not a full-fledged role but still the actor is happy to be a part of it.

This is probably not the first time that the star cast of the film has created a buzz among the movie buffs. Earlier when Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first look from the movie in which he plays the titular role came out, people could not help praising the striking resemblance of the actor to the late writer. And then the news about Rasika Dugal playing Nawazuddin’s wife, Safia Manto broke out.

An overwhelmed Nawazuddin who wrapped up the shoot of his sequence with Rishi expressed his feelings on his social media account as he wrote, “It was indeed a pleasure sharing the screen with @chintskap Sir. What an amazing energy you possess even now.” The 64-year-old actor took no time to reply to his co-actor. “Thank you, Nawaz! Did that bit for Nandita Das and “Manto”-title role played by you. We will have fun working together in the future. Regards!” Rishi wrote replying to Nawazuddin.

It was indeed a pleasure sharing the screen with @chintskap Sir, what an amazing energy you possess even now. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 19, 2017

Thank you Nawaz! Did that bit for Nandita Das and “Manto”-title role played by you. We will have fun working together in the future.Regards! http://t.co/DJA9mC4Tgj — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 19, 2017

Though nothing has been revealed about Rishi Kapoor’s role in the film but it is being speculated that Rishi might have replaced the late actor Om Puri who was supposed to play a small role in the film, but passed away earlier this year.

The film will be shot in Mumbai and the director is looking at finishing it in a short schedule. There might be some other prominent names supporting the film but nothing has been revealed as of now.

