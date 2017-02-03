Manto first look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s resemblance to the writer is uncanny, see pic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the first look of the movie on Twitter. Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the first look of the movie on Twitter.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s repertoire as an actor widens with yet another interesting role coming his way. If reports are to be believed, Nawazuddin will play a writer in his next film Manto based on the life of the author and playwright Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin shared the first look of the movie on Twitter. Going by the picture, one sees that the actor bears a striking resemblance to the late writer. The mood of the black-and-white picture is grim and Nawaz is wearing a pair of spectacles.

The biopic will be directed by Nandita Das. She had earlier said that she has done a look test with actors Nawaz and Rasika Dugal, who plays Manto’s wife Safia, according to a report published in Mumbai Mirror. “It’s a work in progress with a lot more to be done in terms of how Manto looked and, more importantly, how he was as a person. His attitude, sensitivity, courage and fears… many contradictions have to be portrayed honestly. I have no doubt that Nawaz is the best choice for the part, his range as an actor and sensitivity as a person are both needed here,” she was quoted saying in the interview.

This will be the first time when Nawaz will be playing an author. “I’ve been reading up a lot on Manto and know a few of his writings by rote now. The role spans from 25 to 35 and my office is full of clothes and shoes replicated from his time. We won’t be using prosthetics and would like to keep the look as natural as possible as Manto was a simple man. I will imbibe the way he spoke but since there aren’t any videos available, I will have to depend on his writings to understand the rhythm of his speech and the way he would use words, beautifully,” Nawaz was quoted saying in the interview.

