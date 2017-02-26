Manto actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Nandita Das is an able director

Manto film, directed by Nandita Das stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Manto film, directed by Nandita Das stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be seen portraying Saadat Hasan Manto in filmmaker Nandita Das’ film Manto, says he is quite excited to work with her as she is an “able director”.

“Nandita Das is an able director and I am looking forward to working with her,” Nawazuddin said.

“Manto was one of the great writers of his time. Currently, I am preparing myself to play him. We have just released my look as Manto, the poster of the film will be coming soon,” added the “Raees” actor, who had shared the first look of the movie on Twitter, showing a striking resemblance to the late writer.

Earlier, speaking about how he is gearing up for the biopic, Nawazuddin had said, “I am preparing myself for the role of Manto. I have been watching his plays, listening to that era’s music, reading Manto and about him. If I get 10-15 days before the shooting starts I will try to create his world around me by putting up posters of Ismat Chugtai and the likes in my room.”

In her second directorial venture, Nandita will be tracing the author’s journey, his relationship with his wife and his life post-Partition in Lahore. Actress Rasika Dugal will be playing Manto’s wife Safiyah. The film also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin as late actor Sunder Shyam Chadda, who was Manto’s friend. Nandita will start filming on March 15.

