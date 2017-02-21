Manto a very big project for me, it is not a typical Bollywood song and dance film: Nandita Das

Nandita Das is aiming to wrap up the shoot of Manto soon as she doesn’t have the budget of a big Bollywood movie. Nandita Das is aiming to wrap up the shoot of Manto soon as she doesn’t have the budget of a big Bollywood movie.

Actress-filmmaker Nandita Das is all set to start her upcoming film Manto from next month and says the movie is a “very big project” for her.

The biopic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role of the celebrated writer, Saadat Hasan Manto. Nandita says apart from the Raees actor, prominent names from the industry will be joining the project. “The work is going on in full swing. We are going on floors from March 15, so there’s a lot of work. It’s a very big project for me. It’s a period film, we will recreate 1940s here,” she told reporters.

Nandita said, “Nawazuddin is the lead but we have a lot of prominent names supporting the film, I am very fortunate. They are ready to do even small roles, all of the names will be out soon. I hope you’ll watch the film.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The filmmaker says the team is aiming to wrap up the shoot of the film soon as they don’t have the budget of a big Bollywood movie.”It is an independent film, not a typical Bollywood song and dance film. We don’t have a big budget so we can’t stretch it (the shooting) till 200 days. We will try to shoot it as fast as we can, in a very efficient way,” said the director.

Also read | Manto first look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s resemblance to the writer is uncanny, see pic

Nandita, however, did not reveal who has replaced Om Puri in the film, as the actor passed away earlier this year, before starting the film. She was speaking at the book launch of “The First Storyteller” by Varun Gwalani. At the event, Nandita along with the author indulged in a dialogue with the audience on mental health.

Nandita says it is unfortunate that people deal with mental illness in a hushed tone and don’t even have a proper vocabulary for it.”We need to be unapologetic about mental illness. Mental illness is like any other illness. There are other cures. In our society we don’t even have the right vocabulary. We don’t even know how to deal with it. Either it is hushed or there is a discomfort. We just don’t have conversations about it.

“We need to have more compassion. I don’t know what mental illness is… I feel we all have some kind of mental illness. Some express it more openly, some don’t.”

Also read| I am trying to create Manto’s world around me: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nandita also talked about how a book and a film are two different mediums and both have their own charm, so it is not necessary to adapt every book into a film.

“Reading a book is a different experience than watching a film. When I was going through some stories of Manto (Saadat Hasan Manto) I realised that they can reach to your mind with a different level of intensity… So I think it’s not necessary to make a film out of every book,” the actress said.