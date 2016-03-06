Even today you learn from Manoj Kumar’s films: David Dhawan

There is a lot to learn from veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar’s films even today, filmmaker David Dhawan has said. There is a lot to learn from veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar’s films even today, filmmaker David Dhawan has said.

There is a lot to learn from veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar’s films even today, filmmaker David Dhawan has said.

On Manoj Kumar receiving a Dadasaheb Phake Award, David said: “He is a wonderful person, a wonderful director, actor, filmmaker… just watch his films, even today you get to learn a lot from him, from the kind of emotions, songs and other factors.”

Manoj Kumar will be conferred with the 47th Dadasaheb Phakle award for the year 2015 for his outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema.

Also read: Dadasaheb Phalke award for Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar is known for his films like “Kranti”, “Woh Kaun Thi”, “Purab Aur Paschim”, “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan” among numerous others.

David was present at Shashi Ranjan’s ITA School Of Performing Arts, for their Annual Day functions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App