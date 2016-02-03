Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Aligarh’s trailer hits 3 million mark

The trailer of the film “Aligarh” starring Manoj Bajpayee, which addresses homosexuality, has received over three million views on video sharing website YouTube. The trailer of the film “Aligarh” starring Manoj Bajpayee, which addresses homosexuality, has received over three million views on video sharing website YouTube.

The trailer of the Hansal Mehta directorial was launched on January 28.

Happy with the response to the trailer, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, tweeted: “Three million views and still counting! Thank you for the support #ComeOut”. (Read: No other actor would have taken the risk to do Aligarh: Manoj Bajpayee)

3 million views and still counting! Thank you for the support #ComeOut http://t.co/ykbsZLkhSQ — Manoj Bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 2, 2016

The film is based on the life of Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University who was removed from his job for homosexuality. (Also read: Aligarh controversy cheap publicity stunt by Hansal Mehta, says Censor chief Pahlaj Nihalani)

While Manoj essays the professor’s role, actor Rajkummar Rao plays a journalist in the film.

