Latest News

Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Aligarh’s trailer hits 3 million mark

The trailer of the film "Aligarh", which addresses homosexuality, has received over three million views on video sharing website YouTube.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: February 3, 2016 12:13 pm
Aligarh, manoj bajpayee, Aligarh trailer, Aligarh trailer views, Aligarh news, Aligarh songs, Aligarh cast, Aligarh film, manoj bajpayee Aligarh, entertainment news The trailer of the film “Aligarh” starring Manoj Bajpayee, which addresses homosexuality, has received over three million views on video sharing website YouTube.
Related News

The trailer of the film “Aligarh”, which addresses homosexuality, has received over three million views on video sharing website YouTube.

The trailer of the Hansal Mehta directorial was launched on January 28.

Happy with the response to the trailer, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, tweeted: “Three million views and still counting! Thank you for the support #ComeOut”. (Read: No other actor would have taken the risk to do Aligarh: Manoj Bajpayee)

The film is based on the life of Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University who was removed from his job for homosexuality. (Also read: Aligarh controversy cheap publicity stunt by Hansal Mehta, says Censor chief Pahlaj Nihalani)

While Manoj essays the professor’s role, actor Rajkummar Rao plays a journalist in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News