Manoj Bajpayee reveals his real-life Biranchi, watch video

In an exclusive video, Manoj Bajpayee talks about his character in the movie, Biranchi, and revealing his real-life Biranchi (mentor).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2016 9:57 pm
Manoj Bajpayee, Manoj Bajpayee Budhia Singh, Biranchi Das, Budhia Singh, Budhia Singh born to run, Manoj Bajpayee movies, Manoj Bajpayee video, Entertainment Manoj Bajpayee will be seen essaying the real life character of Biranchi Das, a judo trainer, who coached Budhia to run for marathons.
After Aligarh, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for another biopic. This one revolves around the life of Budhia Singh who ran a record-breaking 65 km from Puri to Bhubaneswar in 2006 at the age of four and found a place in the Limca Book of Records. Manoj will be seen essaying the real life character of Biranchi Das, a judo trainer, who coached Budhia to run for marathons.

The sports drama is directed by Soumendra Padhi. It stars child actor Mayur as the titular Budhia Singh.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Code Red Film Productions, the film, will hit the screens on August 5.

