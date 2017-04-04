Security is not gender specific and is important for men too: Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee’s latest film Naam Shabana is a spin-off of Baby and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar. Manoj Bajpayee’s latest film Naam Shabana is a spin-off of Baby and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee says it is important to think about the security of men along with women. “Women’s security is a concern that we all should collectively address. But security is not just important for women, it’s for men too. It is not gender specific,” Manoj said in a statement.

Manoj, who was last seen on screen in Naam Shabana with which brand Godrej Security solutions also got associated, added: “It’s important that we should teach our younger generation to be alert, and to be prepared. There are men who are harmless.

“We all should always be vigilant and alert. That’s how I lead my life and I urge my fans to do the same.”

Manoj’s film Naam Shabana, is an action spy-thriller film directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the Friday Filmworks banner. It also features Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar, and is doing well at the box office. It is based on Taapsee’s character in Neeraj Pandey’s 2015 action spy thriller film Baby.

Manoj’s co-star Akshay Kumar had also sometime back, spoken about the importance of self-defence. He said it is gaining popularity in India. “We can all see that slowly but steadily, the momentum of martial arts, self-defense, Kudo are getting a big hype in India. And for this, I would like to thank all the parents and the guardians who have shown a lot of interest in the self-defense art and got their children admitted to learn it.” Akshay said to IANS.

