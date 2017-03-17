Manoj Bajpayee: My competition was never with stars’ kids

Manoj Bajpayee also says his role in upcoming film Naam Shabana was very demanding as he had a lot of dialogues to learn and improvise. Manoj Bajpayee also says his role in upcoming film Naam Shabana was very demanding as he had a lot of dialogues to learn and improvise.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee says that he has never considered star kids as his competition — and there’s a valid reason for this. “The kind of films I wanted to do from the very beginning, stars’ sons or daughters would never do that. There was never a competition for me in the kinds of films I chose. My competition was never the stars’ kids, but always people like Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) and Irrfan (Khan),” said the actor when asked about his take on nepotism, at the first edition of News18 India Chaupal here on Friday, read a statement.

“This industry looks to me like ‘sarrafabazaar’. Whoever is on the throne, passes that to their kids — who either learn and grow with time or sink the business,” he added. The discussion on nepotism was sparked off after actress Kangana Ranaut tagged filmmaker Karan Johar a ‘flagbearer of nepotism’. Manoj says he is happy that Kangana spoke about it.

“I’m happy that Kangana spoke about it (nepotism). It’s very important that there should be a healthy debate on this topic,” he said. The actor will be next seen in “Naam Shabana”, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar and is set to hit the theatres on March 31.

Manoj Bajpayee also says his role in upcoming film Manoj Bajpayee also says his role in upcoming film Naam Shabana was very demanding a he had a lot of dialogues to learn and improvise.was very demanding as he had a lot of dialogues to learn and improvise. The 47-year-old actor, who has given some stellar performances in films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur and Aligarh, is playing a senior intelligence officer in the film which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Also Read: It’s exaggerated that film industry is divided: Mahesh Bhatt

“No role is easy. In this film, I had to speak too many lines. I don’t think anyone can match me up even Taapsee Pannu in the number of lines that I have in the film. It is quite tiring as it was demanding. It was excruciating and tiring to learn and work on those lines,” Bajpayee told.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now