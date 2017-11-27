Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham to team up for an action thriller

John Abraham is prepping up for his film Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. John Abraham is prepping up for his film Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran.

Looks like John Abraham, who is gearing up for the release of upcoming movie Parmanu, has already signed his next flick. Nikkhil Advani has roped in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee for a dark, action-packed thriller, which will be directed by Milap Zaveri.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

He tweeted, “John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee to star in an action thriller. Revolves around a cop and a killer. Directed by Milap Zaveri. Produced by Nikkhil Advani. Starts Jan 2018.”

Both producer Advani, and director Zaveri, have previously worked with John Abraham.

While Advani directed Abraham in 2007 musical, Salaam-E-Ishq, Zaveri wrote the dialogues for Shootout At Wadala (2013), which starred John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee.

The team is expected to start workshops in mid-December, while the film will go on floors in January. John Abraham is already prepped for his film Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran which is set to hit the screens in March 2018. The film which stars Diana Penty is based on the the Nuclear bomb test done in Pokran by the Indian Army in the year 1998.

John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee to star in an action thriller… Revolves around a cop and a killer… Directed by Milap Zaveri… Produced by Nikkhil Advani… Starts Jan 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2017

Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for his film Aiyaary which also features Sidharth Malhotra. The film helmed by Neeraj Pandey is based on true incidents and will hit the screens on Republic Day, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App