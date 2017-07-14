Manoj Bajpayee hospitalised after severe headache in London, says all fine

Manoj Bajpayee, who was hospitalised due to a severe headache, says all is fine and and he is back to work. Manoj Bajpayee, who was hospitalised due to a severe headache, says all is fine and and he is back to work.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was hospitalised due to a severe headache, says all is fine and and he is back to work. There were reports that on Wednesday, Manoj was admitted to a suburban hospital following recurring headaches.

“I’m already in London shooting for ‘Aiyaary’. It was a severe headache which was not going away. They have done all the necessary tests to rule out any serious illness. All is fine. Back to work. Thanks,” Manoj told IANS over a text message.

“Aiyaary” also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Naseeruddin Shah. Sidharth will be seen as an army officer. It is based on a real life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, and are yet right in their own ways.

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who will soon be seen as an army officer in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film Aiyaary, has already finished the first schedule shooting in Kashmir. “I had a great time in Kashmir working with the entire team and brave soldiers. Kashmir is a wonderful place with magnificent locations, friendly people and extremely pleasant climate,” Manoj said in a statement earlier. Bajpayee was last seen in Ram Gopal Verma-directed Sarkar 3 where he starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff.

The character essayed by Naseeruddin is under strict wraps as of now. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, the film is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia. It is scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.

