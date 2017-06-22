Manoj Bajpayee had a great time shooting Aiyaary in Kashmir

Manoj Bajpayee stars alongside Siddharth Malhotra in his upcoming film Aiyaary. Manoj Bajpayee stars alongside Siddharth Malhotra in his upcoming film Aiyaary.

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who will soon be seen as an army officer in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film Aiyaary, has finished the first schedule shooting in Kashmir. “I had a great time in Kashmir working with the entire team and brave soldiers. Kashmir is a wonderful place with magnificent locations, friendly people and extremely pleasant climate,” Manoj said in a statement. Bajpayee was last seen in Ram Gopal Verma-directed Sarkar 3 where he starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff.

Bajpayee burst into the popular imagination when he played the role of Bhiku Mhatre in Ramgopal Verma’s superhit crime film Satya. He also won kudos in Anurag Kashyap-directed Gangs of Wasseypur film as a vengeful gang leader vowing to kill the man who murdered his father. He was also much praised for his performance in Aligarh. He played the role of a real professor who was discriminated for being homosexual in Aligarh Muslim University.

“Since it was a just one week’s tight schedule, I didn’t get enough time to explore everything but I tried squeezing out some time and made sure to visit some of my favourite locations which I had seen long back when I had come for a school trip,” he added. Scheduled to release in January next year, “Aiyaary” will also feature actor Sidharth Malhotra. Manoj will also be seen in the film “Love Sonia”, which will star Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur and Sai Tamhankar.

