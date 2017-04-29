I haven’t even started out in the industry: Manoj Bajpayee breaks his silence on not winning a National Award for Aligarh

Manoj Bajpayee who had avoided speaking on the National Award controversy so far, has finally opened up recently. Manoj Bajpayee who had avoided speaking on the National Award controversy so far, has finally opened up recently.

When Akshay Kumar won the National Award for the first time in his career this year, many voiced opposition and said that Manoj Bajpayee was the most deserving candidate for his role in Aligarh. The actor who had avoided speaking on this so far, has finally opened up during an interview with HT Cafe.

“I feel I haven’t even started out in the industry. This is not a flamboyant statement, it is a statement from a person who feels he should have utilised 75% of his talent by now. The actor in me still feels that I am using only 25% of my ability. I am constantly looking forward to working with a new director, good narrative, portraying new unique roles and that is why I feel this way,” said Manoj Bajpayee to HT Cafe.

“I have given my 100% to every project but in the past five years things have changed drastically and they have changed for good. So you feel that it is the best time to be a part of the movie industry and give as much as you can,” he added.

The actor will soon start his new project Aiyaari, where he will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time. The film will be directed by Neeraj Pandey and will go on floors in May.

Earlier this month, at another event, Akshay Kumar too had spoken about winning the National Award, putting to rest all the rumours that the head of jury and filmmaker Priyadarshan had a role in Akshay’s win. The actor-director have done six films so far.

“I have been working in the film industry for the last 25 years and I have noticed that everytime whoever wins a National Award, the debate starts on who is deserving to win the award. I got it after 25 years. If you think I don’t deserve it, you can take it away,” Akshay had said.

