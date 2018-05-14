Manoj Bajpayee bags the Best Actor award at New York Indian Film Festival

Manoj Bajpayee’s film Gali Guleiyan was honoured at the New York Film Festival Manoj Bajpayee’s film Gali Guleiyan was honoured at the New York Film Festival

Actor Manoj Bajpayee bagged the Best Actor Award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) for his work in Gali Guleiyan (In the Shadows).

Acknowledging the praise and good wishes coming to him, Manoj posted on Twitter: “‘Gali Guleiyan’ gets an honour at New York Indian Film Festival. Congratulations to the team and the captain Dipesh Jain (director).”

Dipesh Jain said in a statement, “We are elated to hear about Manoj sir’s award at NYIFF. It is an acknowledgement of his stellar performance in the film. We consider ourselves very blessed to have worked with an actor like him who embraces his character so seamlessly and makes it his own. Heartiest congratulations to him once again.”

Gali Guleiyan is a Hindi psychological drama about a man trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind. He attempts to break free to find a human connection. The film has on board an ensemble cast including Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami along with debutant child actor Om Singh.

Produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Pictures, Gali Guleiyan will soon release worldwide. It has already travelled to over 15 international film festivals.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Missing along with Tabu. Manoj also recently completed shooting for Milap Zaveri’s film Satyameva Jayate. The film will also feature John Abraham in a pivotal role. Zaveri recently took to Twitter to share the news and posted a message that read, ” It’s a wrap on Satyameva Jayate for Manoj Bajpayee sir! What a pleasure it has been to direct you sir! You rocked each of the 1500+ dialogues I gave you.”

Manoj recently travelled to Cannes to unveil the first look of his film Bhosle.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd