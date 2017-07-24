Manoj Bajpayee: Always an honour shooting with Anupam Kher

Manoj Bajpayee says its an honour for him to share screen space with Anupam Kher. Manoj Bajpayee says its an honour for him to share screen space with Anupam Kher.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has shared screen space with Anupam Kher in films like Dus Kahaniyaan and Special 26, says its an honour for him to share screen space with the veteran actor. Anupam, who is currently shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary in London alongside Manoj and Sidharth Malhotra, took to Twitter on Monday to share a black-and-white photograph in which he can be seen sharing a lighter moment with Manoj.

“Always wonderful to share screen space with talented Manoj Bajpayee. Laughed a lot in between the scenes of Aiyaary,” Anupam captioned the image. In reply, Manoj tweeted: “It’s always an honour shooting with you sir.”

Aiyaary features Sidharth as an army officer along with Manoj. It is based on a real life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers who have completely different views yet they are right in their own way.

The film, which also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, is slated for release on January 26, next year.

Earlier this year the two were also seen in Taapsee Pannu’s film, Naam Shabana. On the work front, Anupam Kher will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar’s film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar. Manoj Bajpayee is presently shooting for his upcoming film, Aiyaari, where he is sharing the screen space with Bollywood’s chocolate boy Sidharth Malhotra for the first time. This might actually be a turning point for Sidharth’s career who has been seen as a lover boy ever since he was launched by Karan Johar in Student Of The Year.

