Manmohan Singh biopic first poster: Anupam Kher is set to ‘reinvent’ himself. But who will play Sonia Gandhi? See photo

It was only yesterday that we informed you about Anupam Kher playing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film adaptation of Sanjay Baru’s controversial book ‘The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh’. Now the first look poster of the film is out too. Anupam Kher took to his Twitter to share the poster of the film and wrote, “To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:)”

The makers of the film promise it to be a “political drama grander than Richard Attenborough’s Academy award-winning Gandhi.” The book written by Manmohan Singh’s media adviser created many controversies when it released ahead of 2014 general elections. Now that the film is slated to release just before 2019 elections, we wonder what storm will it bring in the country. Moreover, it will be interesting to see whether CBFC will find the content of the film appropriate to give it the certification. Point to note is, the book has already been read by the masses and people are well educated about the politics of the country which plays round the clock on TV news channels. It would also be interesting to see who would play the role of Sonia Gandhi in the biopic.

To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:) pic.twitter.com/PsVdkpjZWY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 7, 2017

As soon as Anupam Kher shared the first look poster on his social media, best wishes for his film started pouring in. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “More Wishing #SunilBohra @anupamPKher @AshokePandit @HansalMehta #VijayGutte All the Very Best for your new film. #THEACCIDENTALPRIMEMINISTER.” Ashoke Pandit who is also a part of the project tweeted, “Honoured 2 b a part of a team; embarking 2 tell a story abt d mst controversial chapter of modern Indian Pltcs. #THEACCIDENTALPRIMEMINISTER.”

Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, “If there’s anyone who can do justice to this role, it’s you @anupampkher! #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister is sure to be a riveting watch!” Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “Your unstoppable @AnupamPkher Saab! Bravo 👏”

Honoured 2 b a part of a team; embarking 2 tell a story abt d mst controversial chapter of modern Indian Pltcs. #THEACCIDENTALPRIMEMINISTER pic.twitter.com/yo2mFkToIx — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 7, 2017

If there’s anyone who can do justice to this role, it’s you @anupampkher! #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister is sure to be a riveting watch! pic.twitter.com/31kPvbvBon — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 7, 2017

There have been many documentaries on the contemporary politics of the country which despite their insightful strong content has been denied certification by CBFC. For instance, a 2015 film directed by Kamal Swaroop called Dance of Democracy: Battle for Banaras and late Shubradeep Chakravorty’s documentary En Dino Muzaffarnagar (2014) never saw the light of the day. We just hope, this Hansal Mehta scripted film does not meet the same fate.

