Manmarziyaan first look: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in never-seen-before avatars

After sports drama Mukkabaaz, Anurag Kashyap is back with Anand L Rai for his upcoming flick Manmarziyaan. While the film’s cast and crew did go through a series of changes, the final star cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. The makers on Wednesday shared the first look pictures of the actors.

While a turbaned Abhishek is intensely looking out of the window in a picture, Vicky and Taapsee seem to be the much-in-love Punjabi couple. Do we have a love triangle on the cards? Well, hailing from Kashyap’s brand of filmmaking, Manmarziyaan is bound to bring something new to the table. With a Jim Morrison t-shirt and a new punky hairstyle, it takes a second to recognise Vicky in the photos. Even Taapsee is sporting a red mane.

The photos were shared by the official handle of Eros Now with the caption, “Love against all odds! 😍❤️ #Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September. @aanandlrai @juniorbachchan @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @FuhSePhantom @cypplOfficial @anuragkashyap72.”

Vicky also shared the photos on Twitter writing, “Everything is fair when 💕 is war! #Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September. @juniorbachchan @taapsee @anuragkashyap72 @ErosNow @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial.” The film went on floors last month as Anurag was earlier busy with the shooting of Netflix’s web show Sacred Games. The cast and crew have been sharing regular updates on social media from the sets in Punjab.

With Manmarziyaan, Junior Bachchan will make a comeback on the silver screen after almost two years. He was last seen in Housefull 3 in 2016. Vicky even took to Instagram to share a picture with the team a while ago. He wrote, “Really excited for this new journey to begin with this amazing team! #Manmarziyaan with @aanandlrai Sir, @anuragkashyap10 Sir, @taapsee & @bachchan.”

