Manisha Koirala to play Nargis’ role in Sanjay Dutt biopic

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani has been in the news for a variety of reasons. Now, it is the newest addition to the star cast that has made the news. After Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Sonam Kapoor, the 90’s popular actor Manisha Koirala is joining the team. Hirani could not think of anyone but Manisha for the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother and iconic actor Nargis in the biopic.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, “We were thinking of many actresses. And while Manisha is really pretty and a fantastic actress, my primary reason for taking her is that she’s a cancer survivor and, having been through the journey herself, can identify with Nargisji’s fight with cancer. When we met, she told me a little about that journey.”

Nargis died at the age of 51 after fighting pancreatic cancer. Manisha too went through a tough battle against ovarian cancer and returned to the silver screen with the bilingual film ‘Oru Melliya Kodu/Game’, which released in 2016. Manisha and Sanjay Dutt have romanced on screen in movies like Kartoos, Khauff, Yalgaar among others. Manisha’s outstanding work in movies like Dil Se, Khamoshi, and Bombay was applauded by critics, fans and fraternity.

After PK, audiences are eagerly waiting for Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial. With Manisha joining the star cast, the major characters of the biopic seems to have fallen into place. Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma will also be seen playing the role of a journalist in the movie and Sonam Kapoor will play one of the women Sanjay has fallen in love with. Diya Mirza will play Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata and Paresh Rawal is to play the role of Sunil Dutt.

