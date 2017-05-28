Manisha Koirala’s TED Talks on surviving cancer has impressed not just her fans, but even Shraddha Kapoor, watch video

Manisha Koirala’s personal experience as a cancer survivor was crucial in her getting the part in Sanjay Dutt biopic. Manisha Koirala’s personal experience as a cancer survivor was crucial in her getting the part in Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Manisha Koirala hasn’t been the same person post her cancer diagnosis. Pick any recent interview of the actor and you would find Manisha exuding a rare clarity of thoughts. Manisha has played some finest, nuanced characters in critically acclaimed films like Dil Se and Bombay. The actor is making her comeback with film Dear Maya and will also play Nargis Dutt is Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. Manisha Koirala’s personal experience as a cancer survivor was crucial in her getting the part in Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actor recently poured her heart out about her battle with cancer during the TED Talks in Jaipur. And look like apart from her fans and people in general, actor Shraddha Kapoor was also the one who was inspired after watching Manisha’s speech.

Shraddha, who recently celebrated the success of her film Half Girlfriend with the team, took to her Twitter page and shared Manisha’s TED Talks video. She wrote, “Just watched this – http://youtu.be/3nsPcBJAdxI @mkoirala an unbelievably incredible journey/story. Feeling inspired & in such awe.”

Just watched this – http://t.co/688MqfY63h @mkoirala an unbelievably incredible journey/story. Feeling inspired & in such awe. — RIYA SOMANI (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 27, 2017

Here are the top highlights from Manisha Koirala’s TED Talks:

1. Life is what happens while we are busy making other plans

It’s this uncertainty that makes life so fragile and beautiful. I lived a life that many would only dream of. I always wanted to be an acclaimed artist and to be at the top of my game. I came from Nepal and happened to be a successful, popular actor in India. I did about 80 odd films in five different languages, multiple awards. To be honest, some quality and lot of quantity.

2. I was a mess and I was in denial

Life had planned something else for me. That I would be thrown into a whirlwind of things where slowly I would lose it all. Initially, it started with a bad film like when I signed a bad film. I had developed an unhealthy lifestyle which was attracting a lot of bad company. I was moving from one bad relationship to another. I was a mess and I was in denial.

3. Maybe these were my last days

I signed wavers for a permanent heart damage, a permanent ear damage. Or when I got to know that my hands would be shaking for the rest of my life. It’s then when I got scared, really scared. Maybe I was facing the death. “Did I live well and was I proud of it?”

4. No matter how much you are prepared, life will always surprise you

I found few such basic principles and because they are simple, we tend to take them for granted. I found that this life is a gift and everything that comes with it is a gift. People who cross our paths are gifts. We need to live our truth. We need to discover ourselves. And no matter how much you prepare for everything, life will always find a way to surprise you.

5.There’s a message underneath every problem that life throws at you

I take care of my health. I nurture it. My relationship with my family sits filled with much more respect. I used to have an entourage of friends, the huge circle of friends. But today I have a handful of them.

