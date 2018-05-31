Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt to reunite after 10 years for Prasthaanam remake

Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt were last seen together in 2008 release Mehbooba. Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt were last seen together in 2008 release Mehbooba.

Sanjay Dutt is all set to take up the role of a film producer yet again with the remake of Telugu drama Prasthaanam. The film originally written and directed by Deva Katta will bring back Manisha Koirala and Dutt on the silver screen after a decade. In the remake, Manisha will be seen as the Dutt’s wife and Always Kabhi Kabhi fame Satyajeet Dubey will play the role of his son. Apart from Manisha, Sanjay and Satyajeet, the film also stars Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.

Manisha, who will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju in the role of his mother Nargis, shared her excitement about the project on social media. She wrote, “Starting a film tomorrow with my all time fav actor on the lead @duttsanjay n my fav n the most beautiful producer @maanayata #superexcited #newfilm #80plusfilm 😎.” Manisha and Sanjay have starred together in films like Yalgaar, Kartoos, Baaghi and others. The last they were seen together was in 2008 release Mehbooba.

The remake of Prasthaanam, which was a super hit in the south, is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta only. He shared, “Each character in Prasthaanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great calibre. When the team came up with the idea to cast Manisha Koirala to play the onscreen wife of Sanjay Dutt it was a perfect match in my mind. I am looking forward to directing them both especially since they are coming back together after 10years.”

The film will go on floors on June 1 and will be extensively shot in Lucknow.

