Manisha Koirala on playing Nargis Dutt in Sanjay Dutt biopic: I am revisiting cancer trauma

There is no doubt that Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is one of the most anticipated films of the year, not only because it would reveal details of the star’s life but also because of the stellar cast including Manisha Koirala. The actor, who successfully battled ovarian cancer, is making her comeback to with Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial.

Her first film after recovering from cancer was Chehre, which did not get a good reception at the box office. But now, the news that Manisha will be playing the legendary Nargis Dutt has made all of us excited. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Manisha said she wants to do films which are challenging for her and what could be better than playing Nargis Dutt, who has walked the same path as hers.

“To play her is a great honour. She is a legendary figure, no matter how forward we go, or whatever, her name would always be remembered, she would always be tagged as a legendary actor. She is a historical figure of the Bollywood industry. People remember her for films,” said the actor, who is known for her incredible work in the past, especially in Dil Se, Khamoshi, Company and many others.

She added, “It (the role) is challenging and I am excited to play her role. And to be true, I am looking for scripts that are hard and challenging in nature, which will make me go — okay I have to work hard. And to top it all, it is Raju Hirani’s film. I love him and his films. He is such a cool guy because all his films are fun, light hearted and yet have a serious message in it. He makes you think. I feel creative people whether writers-directors or filmmakers have a vision of the world around them, Raju’s world that he create in cinema is so beautiful. His films are pleasant to watch, they are not preachy.”

However, she also agrees to the fact that she would revisit her own moments of fighting for life and the feeling of being almost in the arms of death. On being asked if she fears to revisit her cancer through the film, she said, “He (Rajkumar Hirani) said I would be able to understand Nargis’ character more than anyone else. And that is true because I have been in that phase. Yes, I will be revisiting my past but my focus is going to be on doing my best in the film.”

The 46-year-old actor says that she would be a part of the industry forever because she loves acting, but now her life’s motive is also to impart knowledge to people about cancer by sharing her experience with them.

As far as the biopic is concerned, the film also stars Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, and the lead of the film is Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Sanjay Dutt.

