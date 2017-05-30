Manisha Koirala: Life has come a full circle for me

Manisha Koirala is promoting her film Dear Maya. Manisha Koirala is promoting her film Dear Maya.

Actress Manisha Koirala, who is making her comeback with the forthcoming film Dear Maya, says life has come a full circle for her as she has been through multiple journeys. Manisha, known for 1990s films like Bombay and Khamoshi: The Musical, has come up with a video titled Manisha Koirala Unblushed, which was released on Culture Machine’s digital channel Blush on Monday.

“Life has come a full circle for me at this point where I’ve been through multiple journeys. These journeys put together encapsulate the person I am today,” Manisha said in a statement. “Similarly, the characters essayed in the video from my films like ‘Bombay’ and ‘Dear Maya’ including others have added meaning to my life and taught me to embrace all things coming my way,” she added.

She played an array of characters including a traffic accident victim, a suicide bomber and a gangster’s girlfriend among others on screen, but Manisha says she does not judge a character. “There are characters that I played which are grey, but as an actor, I must do without being judgmental. I am one of those actors who follow the script and the director’s vision. Even if I am playing a negative character and that talks about something depressing, it should be well told.

Read Here | In the Melodic Lane

“Life is not all about good things. It is an amalgamation of negative and positive things. So if in a film, we are showing reality, why not? For instance, for Maya Devi’s character, if as an actor, I can bring an element of reality, it can intrigue many minds,” said Manisha. Manisha represents the modern Indian woman, who is a product of her choice, her surrounding and her experiences. She delivers a message that it’s necessary to recognise and embrace all your imperfections as they go into making you the phenomenal person you are.

Dear Maya will release on Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App