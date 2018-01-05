Manisha Koirala’s look as young Nargis Dutt in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is winning the internet. See photo

First look of Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt looks promising. First look of Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt looks promising.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is one of the much-awaited releases of 2018. Apart from the cast and Ranbir’s look in the movie, nothing has been revealed about it, not even the title. But now we also have photos of Manisha Koirala who has taken up the role of Sanjay’s late mother Nargis Dutt in the biopic. The photos of the 47-year-old actor from Cape Town where Ranbir, director of the movie Rajkumar Hirani and other cast and crew have shot for the film are going viral on social media.

In the photos, Manisha is an eye catcher as she looks as lovely as the Mother India actor. From the looks of it, the 90s hit star has got into the skin of her character quite well. Manisha has earlier given commercial hits like 1942: A Love Story and critically acclaimed films like Bombay and Khamoshi. She has done some incredible work in her career. The Rajkumar Hirani film brings back the beautiful actor on the silver screen who was last seen in Dear Maya.

Talking about her looks in the movie, Manisha had earlier said, “We did a couple of tests, from when she had short hair to when she had long hair. I think we have got the look somewhere closer to how Nargis Ji looked and I am quite kicked about it. Yes, I am excited about it.” Late actor Nargis Dutt’s daughter Priya Dutt even gifted Manisha ‘Mr and Mrs Dutt, Memories of Our Parents’, a book by Namrata Dutt Kumar and Priya to help her ace the role of her mother on screen.

Apart from Manisha and Ranbir, the film also stars Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyatta, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor too. The film that chronicles the ups and downs of Munnabhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt is expected to hit the screens in 2018.

