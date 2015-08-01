Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta play sisters but rivals in ‘Chehere’

“Chehere” is likely to be actress Manisha Koirala’s first release almost three years after “Bhoot Returns” and in it, she and Divya Dutta play sisters who also compete with each other as actors.

“There are two sisters, played by me and Manisha Koirala and there is rivalry between them which directs the plot of the film in a palace,” Divya told media persons at the music launch,

The film is a psychological thriller set in the past.

“All the characters are woven with each other, which very interestingly add on to the plot of the film. It’s a brilliant thriller and I think all actors have had a wish to act in a black-and-white film sometime, and with this it has got fulfilled really well. The grand dances and the dramatic scenes have been an amazing experience to shoot in a beautiful place,” she added.

“My character in the film is that of an actress who is a newcomer while Manishaji is from an earlier era. It’s a story about three women, who are actresses. Jackie Shroff is playing a producer. So we’ve tried to showcase typical aspects of our industry in a subtle manner,” said Hrishita Bhatt.

Gulshan Grover is playing a positive and romantic role this time. Speaking about his character, he said: “I play a doctor who falls in love with the heroine and even the heroine loves him. There are several stories fitted inside this story. As soon as we all were on board, we got involved in research about the previous era of films to know what interesting element we could incorporate in our personality, look and persona.”

The film had got delayed due to certain reasons, but is scheduled to release in August. It is directed by Rohit Kaushik.

