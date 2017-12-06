Inside photos of Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash

Manish Malhotra celebrated his birthday with Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre, Sonakshi Sinha and others. Manish Malhotra celebrated his birthday with Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre, Sonakshi Sinha and others.

It was Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra’s 52nd birthday yesterday. And everyone knows when it is Manish’s birthday, ‘best friend’ Karan Johar cannot escape planning something special for him. Karan along with Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tusshar Kapoor and Sophie Choudhary surprised the ace designer as they thronged his residence. Manish, who turned 52 on Tuesday, shared pictures from his very close and intimate birthday celebrations on his Instagram account.

Seen in the pictures are Manish along with Karan, Raveena, Sonali, Sonakshi and his nephew Punit Malhotra who has directed films like I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyar Mein. Sharing the photos, Manish wrote, “Thankyou for the wonderful surprise and making the night more special.” He also tagged all those who made efforts to make his day a memorable one.

Earlier on Tuesday, KJo shared a solo click of Manish and wished him on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend and the most positive person i know! He’s always been a big support to me and mine….love you, Manish!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Raveen too had something to say about her bond with Manish as she too shared a click with the designer. “#happybirthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂😘😘😘😘💃💃💃🍰🍰🍰🥂🥂 to an amazing human being,friend , brother in arms! Love you always,” read Raveena’s caption.

Jolly LLB 2 actor Huma Qureshi wished the designer on her Instagram account as she wrote, “To one of the most handsome and stylish man I know .. never seems to age a day 💕💕 With a warm and kind heart … he always has something good to say … Thank you for being so warm so encouraging always my friend 🌈💕💥🦄 have a glorious year @manishmalhotra05 (and yes, we always pout in a picture ).”

Unlike last year when Manish’s grand birthday bash had the who’s who of the Bollywood fraternity including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan and others in attendance, this year was a quiet affair with only a few close friends at the bash.

