Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi: Atul Kulkarni joins the Kangana Ranaut starrer as Tatya Tope

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Joining her as Tatya Tope is Atul Kulkarni, who will also be seen performing his own stunts in the film. He will be playing the role of Ramchandra Pandurang Tope, popularly known as Tatya Tope who helped Rani Laxmibai regain control over Gwalior and free it from the clutches of the Britishers then.

Atul Kulkarni confirmed the same on his official Twitter page and said, “Started shooting for the ambitious project on Zansi Ki Rani-MANIKARNIKA 5 days of INTENSE sword fighting WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOT BY MY DUPE!”

He also posted pictures with his new friend from the sets, Raaka (his horse) and wrote, “New Film, New Friend- Raakaa!”

It is also said that Kangana and Atul are working together to get their dynamic right for the film. After all, Tatya and Queen of Jhansi fought on the same side together. It will be interesting to see the two actors share screen space in the film directed by Krish.

