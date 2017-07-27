Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi: Atul Kulkarni doing sword-fighting stunts on his own, without any body double

Atul Kulkarni has been roped in to play Ramchandra Pandurang Tope, in upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He said he did all his sword-fighting stunts by himself while his body double sat on the sets doing nothing. Atul Kulkarni has been roped in to play Ramchandra Pandurang Tope, in upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He said he did all his sword-fighting stunts by himself while his body double sat on the sets doing nothing.

Actor Atul Kulkarni has been roped in to play Ramchandra Pandurang Tope, better know as Tatya Tope in upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He said he did all his sword-fighting stunts by himself while his body double sat on the sets doing nothing.

Directed by Krish, the film features actor Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai. “After Kangana in the title role, Atul has the most powerful role in ‘Manikarnika’. He has been learning horse-riding and sword-fighting alongside Kangana and since they are both shown to be fighting from the same side in the war, the two of them spent a lot of time getting into the combined collaborative mode,” a source said. It will be interesting to see the two actors share screen space in the film.

Atul’s role is said to be a pivotal one as Tope, as he was one of the generals who led the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and helped Rani Laxmibai in acquiring Gwalior from the British rule. It is not the first time, when Atul is going to play any historical character, as he earlier played Ramprasad Bismil in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti.

Atul Kulkarni confirmed being a part of the film through a tweet as he wrote, “Started shooting for the ambitious project on Jhansi Ki Rani-MANIKARNIKA 5 days of INTENSE sword fighting WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOT BY MY DUPE!” The actor has also posted few pictures with his new friend from the sets, Raaka (his horse) and wrote, “New Film, New Friend- Raakaa!”

