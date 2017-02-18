Maniesh Paul to host and perform for Salman Khan’s ‘Da Bang’ tour

Maniesh Paul who is anxiously looking forward to his first world tour with Salman Khan has already started rehearsing for the same, a press release issued here said. Maniesh Paul who is anxiously looking forward to his first world tour with Salman Khan has already started rehearsing for the same, a press release issued here said.

Popular television actor-host Maniesh Paul has been roped in to host and perform for superstar Salman Khan’s Da Bang world tour. The Tere Bin Laden 2 actor, who is anxiously looking forward to his first world tour with Salman, has already stared rehearsing for the same, a press release issued here said. “It feels very good to be on the tour because its going to be my first world tour. Performing with Salman Khan, Prabhudheva, Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah and everyone will be a great experience,” Maniesh said in a statement here.

“I am looking forward to that and its not just hosting so planning something different and quirky its going to be great,” he said. Titled ‘DA BANG – The Tour’, the event organised by The Chocolate Room will see a bevy of Bollywood stars including Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah joining Salman. The “Dabangg” star is gearing up for the tour as he will be visiting Hong Kong, Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne

along with other celebrities.

Also, there are reports that Baahubali 2 actress Tamannaah Bhatia will replace Sonakshi for the tour at one of the destinations as the latter would be busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Noor. Meanwhile, Salman has roped in Amy as the new face of his Being Human clothing line.

Amy shared a picture with the Sultan actor on her Instagram handle. “So happy to be a part of the new #BeingHuman campaign… @beingsalmankhan you’re the best!” Amy wrote while posting the click from the ad film shoot. Going by their shoot pictures, Salman and Amy looked happy and comfortable in each other’s company.